Clansman Gang Trial | Prosecution concedes insufficient evidence against at least four defendants

The trial is being heard in the Home Circuit Court.

The prosecution in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning conceded that it has not made out a case against at least four of the 33 defendants.

The Crown said there is insufficient evidence to prove that Damaine Elleston, Rushane Williams, Revaldo Hylton were a part of the criminal network.

The men are likely to be freed.

This morning, defence lawyers started no-case submissions before the Home Circuit Court.

