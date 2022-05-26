Clansman Gang Trial | Prosecution concedes insufficient evidence against at least four defendants

The prosecution in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial this morning conceded that it has not made out a case against at least four of the 33 defendants.

The Crown said there is insufficient evidence to prove that Damaine Elleston, Rushane Williams, Revaldo Hylton were a part of the criminal network.

The men are likely to be freed.

This morning, defence lawyers started no-case submissions before the Home Circuit Court.

More to come.

