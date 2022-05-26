Earth Today | Mombasa grass planted to boost food security

SOME 42 acres of the highly adaptive, drought-tolerant and high-yielding Mombasa grass was planted recently in all acacia woodland in Clarendon at the Bodles Research Centre, as part of efforts to enhance food security and train small farmers.

From the Panicum grass species, the nutritive value of Mombasa grass ranges from 12-17 per cent crude protein, making it an excellent source for animal feed. Its properties also allow it to be converted to haylage and for silage making.

With another 50 acres set to be added next month, Minister of Agriculture Pearnel Charles Jr said it is a strategic move to support small ruminant farmers.

“Small ruminants is a quick avenue to generate animal protein using local materials as feed. This, therefore, is enhancing our food security,” he noted.

He added that the ministry, through its agency the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB), has actively engaged in pasture/fodder establishment using the Mombasa grass to benefit dairy farmers. To that end, they have established a number of pastures at the Bodles Research Station, Minard Estate and at dairy farms in St Elizabeth and St Thomas.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The JDDB is also currently securing haylage and reaping equipment for the harvesting of this forage,” the minister said, adding that a similar project will be undertaken at other R&D stations in Hounslow and Montpelier.

Grass helps clean the air, trap carbon dioxide, reduce erosion from storm-water run-off, improve soil, decrease noise pollution, and reduce temperatures.