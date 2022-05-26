Hanover residents encouraged to put public Wi-Fi to good use

Lucea, Hanover, is the latest recipient of a public Wi-Fi hotspot and its residents were urged to maximise the opportunities Internet access provides. On April 22, FLOW, in partnership with the Universal Service Fund (USF) and other key stakeholders, launched the Lucea Public Wi-Fi Hotspot at the Bustamante Square. This means anyone within 100 metres of the square can access the network free of cost.

The launch was an inclusive and engaging event hosted by USF CEO Daniel Dawes and included public and private sector partners, as well as colourful presentations of dance and poetry by local students.

Member of Parliament for Hanover Western, Tamika Harris, in her keynote address stated that Internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity that should be used to improve one’s quality of life.

“Use the Internet to enhance your life,” Harris instructed the audience. “It is a golden opportunity to make contacts and explore new opportunities. We cannot only use the Internet for TikTok and watching videos on YouTube. We have to ensure we maximise the full potential that Internet connectivity offers us.”

The member of parliament added that the public Wi-Fi complements the town’s overall upgrade and beautification project, making it more habitable and welcoming.

“The Internet is another form of beauty that will allow us to enjoy the town even more. I am very excited about this,” she noted.

ROCKED BY SURGE IN VIOLENCE

In recent months, Hanover has been rocked by a surge in violent crimes which have left an ugly stain on the parish. To combat this, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has been increasing its public communications using social media to help capture or get information on persons of interest. Deputy Superintendent of the JCF, Keeble Sims, said the public Wi-Fi will offer greater opportunities for the residents to share information with the police while maintaining anonymity.

“I encourage the people of Hanover to utilise this facility to support the efforts of the police. It is a way for information to flow and to help bring a semblance of order to the parish of Hanover,” said Sims.

Lucea was the 20th public Wi-Fi hotspot established through this partnership to provide Internet access to underserved Jamaicans. In collaboration with the USF, FLOW has a mission of making online connectivity widely available to support national development.

“We are proud to be one of the USF’s technology partners on this initiative that will make Internet service more accessible for residents of Lucea. This project is just one of several ways in which we are working with the Government to make meaningful Internet access for all a reality,” said Dwayne Bennett, account manager for BPO and Hospitality at C&W Business Jamaica.

FLOW’s commitment to digital inclusivity also includes its islandwide expansion that has connected more than 500 communities to its fibre fast network, including more than 13,000 homes in Hanover. FLOW has also provided upgraded Internet service to schools at no cost. Hanover-based schools such as Lucea Primary, Chester Castle All-Age, Green Island Primary, Church Hill Primary and Sandy Bay Primary all have free Internet access with speeds of up to 100Mbps.