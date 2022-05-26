JLP councillor Lennox Hines shot and killed

Lennox Hines, Jamaica Labour Party councillor-caretaker for the Southboro Division in St Catherine, was shot and killed on Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston this afternoon, Minister with responsibility for Information, Robert Morgan, has confirmed.

As a result, the police are advising that motorists who are heading towards Portmore, St. Catherine from Hagley Park Road in Kingston are being asked to divert to Spanish Town Road.

This, as sections of Marcus Garvey Drive will be closed to facilitate the processing of a crime scene.

More to come.

