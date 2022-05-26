JN presents trees to children’s home

Omar Wright (left), the lead for environment and community development programmes at the JN Foundation, presents trees to Christine Madden-Watson (centre), administrator of Sophie’s Place, and Chantal Wilson, caregiver at Sophie’s Place. The trees were donated to the children’s home, which is run by the Mustard Seed Communities, on Labour Day. The facility benefited from the planting of a vegetable garden and infrastructural facelift of its therapy area by members of The Jamaica National Group. The Labour Day activities form part of the JN Group’s environmental sustainable programme, which will be launched at a later date. The programme is geared at supporting environmental awareness practices in Jamaica, focusing on key areas such as deforestation, waste management, water conservation and energy efficiency.