Man hospitalised after being shot, robbed in Temple Hall

A man is in hospital after being attacked in Temple Hall, St Andrew on Wednesday.

It is reported that about 3:10 pm he was driving his motorcyclist along the Temple Hall main road when he was hit by men travelling in a motor car.

He was then shot in the abdomen and his motorcycle stolen.

The man was rushed to hospital after a motorist took him to the Stony Hill Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.