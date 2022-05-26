Man hospitalised after being shot, robbed in Temple Hall
Published:Thursday | May 26, 2022 | 9:50 AM
A man is in hospital after being attacked in Temple Hall, St Andrew on Wednesday.
It is reported that about 3:10 pm he was driving his motorcyclist along the Temple Hall main road when he was hit by men travelling in a motor car.
He was then shot in the abdomen and his motorcycle stolen.
The man was rushed to hospital after a motorist took him to the Stony Hill Police Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Andre Williams
