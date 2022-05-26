Protect English as language of labour force, says PM

Contending that English is an economic asset to the country, Prime Minister (PM) Andrew Holness has said that it is time for Jamaicans to accept it as the ideal language for the labour force.

Holness was speaking at itel’s 10th anniversary celebration, which saw the opening of a second business process outsourcing (BPO) location in Kingston on Wednesday.

“Take away all the cultural issues about language being a barrier to access and the ability to speak in our social context being a barrier to access.

“We need to get over that and ensure that we protect the English language in our country as discrete from our Jamaican language, which we must speak as we will and as we want. But, get over this nonsense that one is going to block you from access in the society,” Holness said to rousing applause.

Noting that the BPO sector today boasts approximately 54,000 employees, the PM asserted that the basis of their employment is rooted in their ability to speak the English language.

He said that the social and cultural issues that have held the country down in the past must be put aside to focus on economic prosperity.

Added to that, Holness said that he has had “a good” discussion with Cuban Ambassador Fermîn Gabriel Quiñones Sanchéz, suggesting that the possibility exists of adopting Spanish as a second language.

Holness said it is time Jamaicans seek to be multilingual to better position themselves for the job market by meeting businesses’ demands.

“We must never limit our options. We need to be very serious about making the decisions which may not be popular and decisions that people will immediately like, but we have to see language as an economic asset,” he said.

In the same breath, the PM reiterated that the restructuring of the education sector is imperative, with businesses expressing challenges in meeting labour force demands.

He said the issue goes beyond the shortage of labour to the lack of skills.

He said that the Government is moving in overdrive to correct this with the restructuring of HEART/NSTA Trust.

“We recognise that HEART has to be a seamless entity that takes a person, even if they are illiterate, and bring them up to the level of literacy where they can gain knowledge and then from knowledge to skills. In parallel with knowledge and skills, we build attitude,” Holness said, adding that plans are under way to fill the position of managing director.

