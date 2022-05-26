Riversdale Natural Bridge to be new tourist attraction, but ...

A renewed effort to rehabilitate the Riversdale Natural Bridge and transform it into a viable income-earning attraction in northeastern St Catherine has commenced, but not without residents expressing doubt about the continuity of the project.

The St Catherine Municipal Corporation signalled its intention to begin a process of transforming the natural structure into a tourist attraction and educational monument in the parish by selecting the naturally formed structure as the parish’s Labour Day project.

However, based on similar efforts in the past that failed to achieve its objective, some residents in Riversdale are expressing scepticism as to whether it could be a reality this time around.

“This is not the first time that I have participated in Labour Day projects to clean up the area, after being told that they were ready to transform it into a tourist attraction for the area,” stated Rohan Williams, who was born in Riversdale and has lived in the community all his life.

“I feel happy that they decided to clean up the area and paint the sides of the steps going down. But the community people will not start to show interest until they see that they are willing to sustain this clean-up effort,” he added.

“When I see certain structures, like people in place to maintain the area after today, proper garbage disposal containers, ‘No Dumping’ signs put in place right away, and violators prosecuted, then I will believe that the clean-up exercise was not just another Labour Day project,” declared another resident.

Chairman of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, told The Gleaner that this is not just a Labour Day project, but one in which the corporation has bought into and will do the necessary groundwork to make it a reality.

KEEPING WITH HISTORY

“We decided that this would be one of our projects, in keeping with the history of Spanish Town. We think that when Port Royal is opened for cruise shipping, and they (tourists) come to Spanish Town, they could also come up to Riversdale Natural Bridge,” Scott disclosed.

He added that as part of the heritage tourism package for St Catherine, the Colbeck Castle and the Cujoe Hill caves will also be included.

According to the mayor, the municipal corporation intends to inject initial funding into the project to improve the sanitary conveniences and then invite the Tourism Product Development Company and the Jamaica Tourist Board to come on board.

Councillor for the division, William Cytall, who has recently joined the ranks of the People’s National Party, said the Natural Bridge has fallen into disrepair over the years, even with his constant lobbying to get funding to improve the structure.

“I want this old monument to be resuscitated, whereby it can enhance tourism and give an economic upliftment to the area,” Cytall said.

He also wants it to be established as a practical learning site for students of geography, due to it’s natural formation from hundreds of years of weathering.

Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Eastern Kerensia Morrison, for her part, pointed out that she wants to have a serious look at the ecotourism potential of the constituency and the Natural Bridge figures prominently in her plans, setting up a likely showdown with the municipal corporation that can only be averted through partnership.

