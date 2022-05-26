Sagicor Foundation spruces up hospitals on Labour Day

Shanita Cousins, human resources relationship associate at Sagicor Group Jamaica, prepares a wall for painting at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) Outpatient Department, as part of the Sagicor Foundation’s Labour Day project. In addition to painting at KPH, Sagicor Foundation volunteers also de-bushed and cleaned up sections of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay. The KPH is also set to benefit from over $52 million raised through the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, as the hospital was named as this year’s sole beneficiary of the charity road race for this year.