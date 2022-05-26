Stroke victim gives helping hand in Labour Day facelift

Michelle Downie suffered a stroke to her right arm seven years ago but hasn’t lost the spirit of volunteerism.

Downie, 40, was among scores who turned out Monday for the Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP) Labour Day project at Blackwood Gardens Basic School in Old Harbour Bay.

“The day’s activities mean a lot to the community, so I find it a pleasure to be volunteering here today,” said Downie, whose movement of her right arm is limited.

“... Even with one arm functioning properly, I am a person who believe in community involvement.”

JEP personnel teamed up with community members to paint the school buildings and perimeter fencing.

Principal of Blackwood Gardens Basic School, Debby Hutchinson-Cohen, endorsed the camaraderie on show Monday. She believes the facelift will enhance the learning experience.

“Since 2006, Jamaica Energy Partners adopted the school, and this beautification is a meaningful addition to the support that is given by the group,” Hutchinson-Cohen said.

The school has 97 students enrolled.

Corporate Responsibility Manager Melissa Newman said the project was executed over three days.

“We, at the JEP, believe fully in being good corporate citizens. Having adopted this school, it has been a distinct opportunity to be here,” Newman said, adding that the company operated on four pillars: sports, health, environment, and education.

In addition to Blackwood Gardens, which is located in southwestern St Catherine, the company has also done beautification work to a section of the Kingston Public Hospital.

The Renal Unit treats almost 100 patients wih kidney-related illnesses twice weekly.

JEP Group, in a press statement, arranged for improvements to drywall structures, mould treatments, and the construction of a major walkway for patient access during adverse weather conditions.

Both projects cost a total of $2 million.

The group previously made a donation to the Haemodialysis Unit of the University Hospital of the West Indies. It has also financed a four-day health and dental fair that will serve 1,000 patients.

