SVF spruces up children’s homes on Labour Day

In active support of National Labour Day 2022, the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF) undertook two major projects that saw the team taking steps to improve the well-being of the charges at the Homestead Place of Safety and SOS Children’s Village, in the Stony Hill area. A group of volunteers from the SVF spent the day installing and planting vegetable garden boxes at both homes and painting sections of the Homestead Place of Safety.

SVF director, Heather Goldson, revealed how enthusiastic the team members were to volunteer on Labour Day to help make a difference in the lives of the children.

“We were looking forward to the project and were really excited leading up to its execution. In keeping up with the SVF mandate, our team worked diligently to identify good projects that seek to improve the quality of life and have a lasting impact on their lives. This year, our projects were no different. We spruced up the main multipurpose hall for the children at Homestead so they can enjoy their space even more. We are also very pleased to provide both SOS Children’s Village and Homestead Place of Safety with vegetable garden boxes. These vegetable garden boxes will help each home provide the children with nutritious, economical, and sustainable meal options. The team also planted fruit trees that will serve not only as food sources in the future, but will positively impact the physical environment of the homes,” Goldson said.

Chloleen Daley-Muschett, corporate communications and public relations manager of Supreme Ventures Limited, shared the same sentiment and disclosed the expansion of the project beyond Labour Day.

“Improving the lives of children in state care is one of the main directives of the SVF and our project for this Labour Day certainly reflected that. This is a project we are passionate about at the foundation and we will seek to continue beyond Labour Day to increase its reach across the island and improve food sustainability at our children’s homes,” she stated.

In 2021, the SV Foundation provided full tertiary scholarships to children in state care as part of the company’s 20th anniversary celebrations.