Three now dead from Rose Heights birthday party shooting

WESTERN BUREAU:

The death count from yesterday's shooting at a birthday party in Rose Heights, St. James, has climbed to three.

A woman is the latest fatal victim.

Four other persons were hospitalised following the incident believed to be gang-related.

One of the two deceased men was allegedly a member of a gang that operates out of the area, a highly placed police source said.

The alleged gang leader was reportedly shot during the incident that occurred at a birthday party at a house in the Marl Road area of the community.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit has confirmed the incident but said late yesterday it had no further details.

Initial reports said five persons were shot, one fatally.

However, officials at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in the parish indicated that seven persons were brought in and two have since been pronounced dead.

The gunmen allegedly went into a home at approximately 4:00 p.m., and opened fire on at least five persons who were inside, reports say.

