Trial date to be set for businessman ‘Beachy Stout', co-accused

A trial date is to be set on July 6 for Portland businessman Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald who is charged for the deaths of his wife and ex-wife.

This morning, the Home Circuit Court was told that there are no outstanding materials and that the Crown can proceed with its case.

McDonald is jointly charged with Oscar Barnes for the July 20, 2020, murder of the businessman's second wife Tonia Hamilton-McDonald.

Barnes, who is represented by attorney Ernest Davis, finally took up his $500,000 bail offer that had been granted since May 2021.

He appeared in court in-person for the first time since he was arrested.

His bail was extended.

Tonia's partially burnt body was found with the throat slashed beside her burnt car along the Sherwood Forest main road.

Another man, Denvalyn Minott, said to be the contract killer, was also charged and pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court last September and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Minott, in a witness statement, claimed that he was offered $3 million by McDonald to kill his wife.

McDonald, 68, who appeared in court today remotely, is also charged for the May 2, 200, murder of his first wife Merlene 'Petal' McDonald.

Merlene was shot dead outside her home in Boundbrook, Portland.

It is alleged that McDonald paid a police detective to kill his wife after their marriage crumbled and she left the matrimonial home.

He is being represented by Earl Hamilton in both murders.

A plea and case management hearing is set for both matters on July 6.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen told McDonald that he was further remanded until July 6.

The Major Investigation Division (MID) investigating officer was present and bound over to appear on the next date.

