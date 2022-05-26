Update | Four Clansman accused freed

Four of the defendants who were before the court in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial were this morning freed of gang-related charges.

Six of the 25 counts that were levelled against the 33 alleged members of the gang have been struck out by the prosecution due to insufficient or lack of evidence.

Interestingly, alleged gang leader Andre 'Blackman' Bryan was indicted on five of those counts.

This morning, quartet Damaine Elliston, Rushane Williams, Revaldo Hylton and Owen Ormsby were found not guilty by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes after the Crown indicated that it did not have sufficient evidence to prove its case against the men ahead of no-case submissions from defence lawyers.

All four were freed of being a part of a criminal organisation.

Elliston was also freed of two counts in relation to his alleged participation in two murders.

Ormsby was also freed in relation to two murders, one of which he was charged with conspiracy.

Hylton and Williams were also freed of murder in relation to the death of two men who were killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Hylton was also found not guilty in relation to his alleged participation in a murder-arson in Twickenham Park, St Catherine in which a couple was killed and their house set ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Crown has indicated that it won't be pursuing the following counts on the indictment:

Count 3 - A charge of illegal possession

Count 4 - The murder of a man called 'Wee Wee'

Count 9 – Arson

Count 10 – The murder of a man at a trye shop in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Count 16 – A murder conspiracy charge in relation to a man called 'Ya Ya'

Count 18 – A murder committed in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Additionally, the prosecution has also conceded that it has failed to prove its case against more than one of the defendants in relation to several of the remaining counts.

