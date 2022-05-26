UPDATE | JLP councillor-caretaker Lennox Hines murdered

Two persons were shot, one fatally, by men travelling on motorcycles along Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston earlier this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Lennox Hines, Jamaica Labour Party councillor-caretaker for the Southboro Division in St Catherine.

Police are still at the scene of the shooting, which occurred under the bridge at the entrance to the Portmore toll road, heading from the Three Miles direction.

SSP Kirk Ricketts, head of the St. Andrew South police division, told The Gleaner that Hines appeared to have been the target.

According to reports, he was driving his white Honda CR-V when the men rode up and opened fire.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was traveling with a female colleague who was also shot. She is now hospitalised.

A child who was also in the vehicle was unharmed.

More information to come.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.