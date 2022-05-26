Update | Rose Heights victims identified

The police have identified the victims of last night's shooting at a party in Rose Heights, St James.

They are 27-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called 'Bomb Brain' or 'Chad', unemployed of Felicity Road in Glendevon, 24-year-old Chamario Calvin, otherwise called 'Chippy', unemployed of Ball Ground in Rose Heights, and 26-year-old Toniann Reid, otherwise called 'Too Fly', unemployed of Jarrett Terrace in Montego Bay.

Two other persons, a 15-year-old student of Sean Crescent also in Rose Heights, and a 27-year-old man, who hails from Capital Heights in Green Pond, remain in hospital nursing gunshot wounds.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 4:15pm, the victims were standing outside a yard on Marl Road where a party was being held.

Shortly after, a silver Toyota Axio motor car with four men aboard drove up.

They subsequently exited the vehicle with high powered weapons and opened fire at the crowd, hitting all five victims.

The gunmen then sped away in the awaiting motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the injured persons were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Frazer was pronounced dead.

Calvin and Reid died later while being treated.

Investigators at the scene shared that the bullets from the gunmen damaged two black Toyota voxy buses which were parked in the vicinity of the party.

- Hopeton Bucknor

