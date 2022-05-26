UWI among select few institutions to offer course in nuclear law

Jamaica is among six countries that recently signed an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) signalling a partnership to increase education and professional development in the area of international and national nuclear law.

In addition to The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, the agreement was inked with universities in Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, and will help to increase education and professional development in this field. The signing ceremony took place during the IAEA’s First International Conference on Nuclear Law: The Global Debate in Vienna, Austria (April 25-29).

The partnership means legal professionals studying in Jamaica at The UWI, Mona, will have the opportunity to develop their competency in nuclear law as a result of the IAEA-supported programme.

Speaking about what this means for The UWI, dean of the Faculty of Law, Professor Shazeeda Ali, said, “We are truly delighted to be among the select few universities that will be involved in the delivery of a certificate course in nuclear law. This initiative will enable MonaLaw to be well poised to ensure that this important, but relatively unknown, area of the law attains a greater level of attention, particularly by those involved in the fields of nuclear science and technology.”

WHAT HAPPENS IN NUCLEAR LAW?

Addressing the attendees of the signing ceremony, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, said, “In nuclear law, the way people are introduced to the subject – whether they are introduced at all – will determine its future shape, and in consequence, it will influence how the atom benefits future generations.”

In a press release issued by the IAEA, the organisation indicated that the partnership will build awareness of nuclear law as a prerequisite for safe and peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology among operators, regulators, lawyers, engineers and policymakers, and to build teaching capacity in the field.

Also addressing the signing ceremony attendees was pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, Imraan Valodia, who said, “When it comes to nuclear law, there are too few opportunities for lawyers or engineering students to get exposed to something so essential for the nuclear field: the legal framework that is underlying all the activities.”

According to the IAEA news release, they will be working with each of the six institutions to develop courses and modules on the four branches of nuclear energy – safety, security, safeguards, and liability. The goal is for these modules and courses to support existing national and/or regional training in the field. The courses in nuclear law will be open to students from diverse academic backgrounds and interests including law, engineering, policy, and communications, while smaller modules will be integrated into existing courses.