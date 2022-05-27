Agriculture Ministry says no evidence of illegal imports of chicken parts, other meats

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is disputing claims that there have been illegal importations of chicken parts and other meats into Jamaica.

The Ministry says, to date, it has no evidence to support the allegations.

This comes in the wake of reports of some consumers being concerned about food safety based on statements made about the illegal importation of chicken parts and other meats.

The Ministry says its veterinary team, in collaboration with other border regulatory agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, continues to monitor imports of animal products at ports of entry to ensure that only safe foods are imported into Jamaica and made available to consumers.

It says all consignments of meats and meat products must be accompanied by a veterinary import permit issued by the Veterinary Services Division and the relevant veterinary health certification from the country of origin.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

These consignments, it notes, are required to undergo veterinary and public health inspections at ports of entry.

The agriculture ministry says it will continue to work with its stakeholders, in particular the Jamaica Customs Agency, to investigate any alleged reports of illegal importation of animal products.

It is strongly urging anyone with information on illegal activities to provide it to the police.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.