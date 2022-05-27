Autopsy of mobbed Manchester man postponed

The autopsy of 62-year-old Chieften Campbell, who died shortly after being attacked by a mob in Mandeville earlier this month, has been reportedly pushed back to Saturday.

The autopsy was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Campbell was attacked and beaten by a mob in Mandeville on May 6, after being pointed out by an unknown individual as someone who had allegedly robbed a man some time ago.

He was subsequently found with a bloody nose in the midst of a crowd at approximately 2 p.m. along Manchester Road last Friday by police who were on foot patrol.

Campbell was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two weeks ago, commanding officer for the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, revealed that two persons were identified on the national CCTV surveillance system JamaicaEye and were being sought.

When The Gleaner sought on update on the investigations, Darby indicated that he could not disclose any information at “this delicate stage of the process”.

He added, however, that he would soon make a statement on the matter.

Family, friends and members of the Victoria Town community in south Manchester, where Campbell lived, remain in deep mourning over the death of a man they say is innocent of the robbery allegations and looked out for the interests of residents, among others.

tamara.bailey@gleanerjm.com