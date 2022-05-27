Bamboo to Brown's Town roadway in St Ann to be closed on Sunday

The Bamboo to Brown's Town roadway in St Ann, in the vicinity of the Bamboo Public Library, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday.

The closure, which will be in effect between 8:00 am and 10:00 pm, is to facilitate the installation of a HDPE pipe culvert across the roadway.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the drainage improvement work forms part of a rehabilitation project that will be undertaken along that roadway over the course of the next six weeks at a cost of $6.5 million.

As part of the works, there will be drain cleaning and drainage construction activities as well as repairs to the road surface.

Motorists travelling from Bamboo to Brown's Town or vice versa can use the alternate route from Runaway Bay to Brown's Town via Orange Valley.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The NWA is advising all road users to exercise caution in the vicinity of the project and to observe the instructions of warning signs.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.