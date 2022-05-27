Bursting with creative energy!

Like so many young entrepreneurs with fledgling businesses and growth plans dependent on market stability, Shauna Parkinson got the wind knocked out of her in March 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, plans to open a party supplies rental store were quickly shelved, making way for the beginning of what could perhaps be described as a breathtaking journey.

“When COVID hit, I took a moment to reassess. Based on what was happening, party rentals wasn’t going to work any more. But I still wanted to do something that would make people happy, bring a smile to their face. So, I decided on the gifting business, though I wanted something that would be different from just the usual shrink wrap and boxes, and that was when I discovered balloons,” Parkinson explained.

SEVERAL HURDLES

Noting that she has always been creative and good with her hands, Parkinson said she bought some equipment and started to practise doing bubble balloons and other balloon products. In a few short months, her newest baby ‘Balloon Xpressions’ was born. Using Instagram as her main platform for promotions, Parkinson said she marketed her business as a creative option for gift-givers. With fewer players in the space at the time, the business grew steadily despite the challenges. “There were several hurdles at the start, like the shortage of helium tanks and so many other issues. But I got the support from my customers to the point where I can now expand,” Parkinson shared, adding that she took a bold step in April this year with the opening of a new store at 9A Garelli Avenue in the busy New Kingston area.

The 35-year-old trained teacher and single mom considers herself a late bloomer, having had to face some major obstacles in her 20s. Now in full control of her destiny, Parkinson said it is a deeper love for her son, Kai, that drives her passion and desire for success. She explained that her love for gifting and creating memorable experiences grew as she planned themed birthday parties for her son over the years. “He inspires me in every way. I want him to have what I didn’t have. I never want him to have to worry if he needs something. I wasn’t born with a gold spoon in my mouth, so I know that I have to work hard. I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mindset and I’ve tried different business ventures over the years. Right now I’m pushing Balloons Xpressions and another venture, and I see where it’s paying off. Really excited to see what’s at the end of the tunnel,” said Parkinson.

The Mico University and Meadowbrook High alumnus also holds down a full-time job doing training. With a first degree in teaching food and nutrition, Parkinson also dabbled in baking and selling chemicals as a side hustle. She contends that as a young woman, you have to pursue multiple streams of income in order to create wealth. “Set some goals. Start there. There will be distractions but keep your goals in mind. Ensure that you do something that you love and embrace the process,” she urged.