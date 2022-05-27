Firearm dealer gets leave to challenge FLA delay in granting business licences

The Supreme Court has given leave to Kent Brown, a firearm dealer, gunsmith and a firearm range operator, to go to the Judicial Review Court to get orders to compel the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) to grant his business licences.

Brown, in his affidavit, stated that he applied for the licences on May 7 last year and paid a total of $425,000.

A stamp was affixed on the application form indicating they were approved.

He said he wrote to the FLA on May 17 last year enquiring if the licences were ready for collection but to date, he has received a response.

Brown said in the circumstances he is constrained to apply to go to the Judicial Review Court for an order of mandamus to compel the FLA to grant the licences.

The application was filed in December last year naming the FLA as the respondent.

Attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, who is representing Brown, made the application for leave to go to the Judicial Review Court.

Supreme Court Judge Dale Palmer granted the application today.

Wildman submitted that the FLA had no residual powers under the FLA Act to withhold the licences once approval was granted.

He argued that Brown suffered financial hardships in his businesses because of the withholding of the licences.

A reliable source at the FLA disclosed that a few weeks ago Brown sent a letter to the authority stating that he had closed his businesses and asked the entity to collect his firearms and ammunition.

The source confirmed that this was done.

When contacted this afternoon, Brown said he had no choice but to close his businesses because he was deprived of the licences to operate them.

He explained that due to the absence of the licences he decided to surrender his firearms and ammunition to avoid putting himself in a position to be charged with operating without a licence.

- Barbara Gayle

