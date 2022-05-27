Unbearable stench triggers response from mayor

Port Antonio, Portland:

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson is urging restaurants and other food establishments to ensure that waste from their business places is properly disposed of, so as to eliminate the unbearable stench emanating from food deposits that are visible along some of the parish’s roadway.

Thompson’s comments came against the background of mounting complaints from business operators and residents about the overwhelming stench from food deposits and liquid waste that are dumped in several drains along West Street, William Street, and Harbour Street in Port Antonio.

Thompson, who was obviously annoyed by the practice, stopped short of ordering a lockdown of the businesses that are suspected of being engaged in the illicit practice of dumping rice, gravy, scraps of meat and leftover soup in drains, which eventually decay and become smelly.

“I have no respect for any food establishment that is participating in the dumping of waste in drains throughout the town of Port Antonio, which causes an unbearable stench,” said Thompson.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Such practice will not be tolerated, and I will be calling for an urgent meeting with all stakeholders to address this problem, which is seemingly getting from bad to worse. Port Antonio is where tourism started and I will not allow those who are nasty to bring Port Antonio to shame. As mayor of this town, I will be using the power of my office to ensure that such practices are discontinued.

LEGAL ACTION

“A dirty walkway and a dirty drain that is at the front, or in close proximity to any food establishment is the responsibility of public health inspectors, who will apply the necessary legal actions. I am aware of the situation now, and it will not be business as usual for those breaking the law and engaging in such unhealthy practices,” he warned.

Sharlene Pink, who operates a variety shop along West Street, is among one of the many voices crying out for help in stemming the dumping of waste in the drains and culverts, especially under the cover of darkness, by some food establishments.

“There are days when I have to keep by shop doors closed, as my customers keep complaining about the stench coming from the drain on the outside, where the water itself has turned to green,” she pointed out.

“I just cannot see how a human being can be so unreasonable and uncaring by dumping used cooking oil, gravy, bloody water from meat, and rice in drains and culvert, especially in the town of Port Antonio. It is a national disgrace and I am calling on the powers that be, including the police, to act. There must be some charges that can be laid against whomever under the National Solid Waste Management Act,” she said.