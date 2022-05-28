11 persons hospitalised after St James bus crash

Eleven persons are now at hospital following a motor vehicle crash along the Lilliput main road in St. James this afternoon.

A Toyota Hiace public passenger bus overturned after a collision with a white Toyota Mark X car some time after 3 p.m.

A firefighter from the St James Fire Station said eleven persons were rushed to hospital.

Eyewitnesses alleged that two Mark X vehicles were racing before one of them got out of control and collided with the bus.

More details to come.

