Sat | May 28, 2022

11 persons hospitalised after St James bus crash

Published:Saturday | May 28, 2022 | 4:39 PM
The Toyota Hiace bus that overturned after a collision with a motor car along the Lilliput main road in St. James on May 28, 2022. A firefighter from the St James Fire Station said eleven persons were rushed to hospital. - Contributed photo

Eleven persons are now at hospital following a motor vehicle crash along the Lilliput main road in St. James this afternoon. 

A Toyota Hiace public passenger bus overturned after a collision with a white Toyota Mark X car some time after 3 p.m.

A firefighter from the St James Fire Station said eleven persons were rushed to hospital. 

Eyewitnesses alleged that two Mark X vehicles were racing before one of them got out of control and collided with the bus.

More details to come. 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.