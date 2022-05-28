Five stolen goats recovered in St Elizabeth operation

The St. Elizabeth Police recovered five goats in South Hampton, St. Elizabeth today.

The goats—three ewes and two rams—were found about 10:00 a.m., during an operation in the area.

Three of the animals have been pointed out by their owner, who reported them stolen about three weeks ago in the community of Northampton in the parish.

The police say they are making efforts to identify the owner of the other two goats.

Victims of goat thieves recently are being urged to contact the Black River Police immediately at 876-965-2232 or 876-2026.

