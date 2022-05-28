Four shot, two fatally in Duncans, Trelawny

Two men are dead and two others battling for life in hospital after they were attacked by alleged gunmen at a garage in Duncans, Trelawny less than an hour ago.

Deputy Superintendent in charge of operations in the western parish, Winston Milton, confirmed the incident.

He said he could not provide any further details.

"We're still at the scene trying to put together pieces of evidence," he said.

More information to come.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com