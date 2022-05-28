GoodHeart | Gore Family Foundation sets up more scholarships at UTech

TERTIARY STUDENTS pursuing diplomas in construction management or a bachelor’s degree in architecture at the state-owned University of Technology (UTech) are set to benefit from additional scholarship opportunities from the Phillip and Christine Gore Family Foundation.

The revelation comes following the recent address made by former prime minister, Bruce Golding, at the E. Nadine Isaacs Memorial Lecture, held in Kingston at the Phillip Gore Building at Jamaica College.

While handing over a cheque valued at $2.4 million from the Gore Family Foundation to UTech, executive director Christine Gore explained that the organisation would be increasing the number of scholarships it offers at the university from two to six.

“We will now offer three Gore Developments Limited scholarships to tertiary students desirous of acquiring diplomas in construction management at the university’s School of Building and Land Management. This will be in addition to another three E. Nadine Isaacs Memorial Scholarships for students pursuing their first degrees in architecture at the university’s Caribbean School of Architecture,” Gore said.

She further pointed out that Gore Developments Limited and the Gore Family Foundation have also offered nearly 100 scholarships to students at The Mico University College, The University of the West Indies, Mona and UTech.

“Basic schools across Kingston and St James also benefit from our foundation’s work through some of the programmes offered, such as our Special Education Teacher programme that focuses on addressing the learning loss and other social and emotional issues affecting the basic school students, particularly as they grapple with the effects of the pandemic,” Gore said.

“Our Reach Up and Learn Programme is where our special education teachers use various techniques to help improve children’s vocabulary and stimulate learning in enjoyable and interactive ways,” Gore added.

Gore, an attorney-at-law, pointed out that the foundation has been an advocate for the mental, social and physical development of young children, which led them to offer training in tennis to underprivileged, at-risk youth and basic schools. She said other activities to engage basic school students include dance and yoga.

“At the Gore Family Foundation, we use tennis as one of our main tools to help prepare basic-school children for their education and their lives. For example, the sport teaches good hand-eye coordination, positive social interaction, self-esteem, self-control and concentration,” she said.

“This also pairs well with our nutrition programme, where we ensure students are well-fed and ready to learn, grow, and develop, particularly through our workshops with the different school administrations and kitchen staff,” she added.

The Gore Foundation has also offered a construction internship programme to 15 at-risk youth residing in the community of Rose Town in Kingston, trained last June at a highly computerised facility based at the Gore Homes Phoenix Park Development in St Catherine.

“Initially, the programme introduced interns to effective study and coping skills, business etiquette, Microsoft Word, English language, alternative dispute resolution and time management. Foundation courses followed this in project management, customer service, and health and safety,” Gore said.

“The programme has transitioned into coursework in carpentry, AutoCAD, masonry, plumbing, tiling, painting, and several other construction specialities. The interns have now almost completed the programme and are well under way in building a community centre at Gore Developments Limited’s Phoenix Park site,” Gore added.

The Gore Family Foundation is dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities for a good, sound and solid education, among other things.