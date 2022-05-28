Internet access brings excitement at Seaward Primary and Junior High

On Thursday, the excitement was palpable at Seaward Primary and Junior High School on Olympic Way in St Andrew, as the school prepared for the official launch ceremony of its public Wi-Fi system. Leading the charge was principal Arlene Thomas.

“We now have Internet access for everyone ... we now have Internet access spread throughout every area of our school,” she proudly boasted, before going on to thank the Universal Service Fund, Internet provider Digicel and the Government.

Reliable Internet access with stable connectivity has resulted in a paradigm shift at the school, where for more than four years construction work on Spanish Town Road disrupted telephone and Internet services, leaving some aspects of the school’s operation crippled.

“Our modus operandi has changed,” Thomas disclosed. “The road works had disrupted everything and once we lost connectivity, we struggled to the point where teachers had to be buying extra gadgets and put service on them. Even the secretary had to do that, so our administrative services were down.”

“This will enhance our teaching and learning efforts, whether we are online or teaching face-to-face. I am so excited and my team also. So when this came up (free public Wi-Fi), hip hip hooray! It’s less costly for us and more effective because when we go around and see the teachers using in the classrooms on televisions, on their phones and using the tablets – it’s really awesome!” she gushed.