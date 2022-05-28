Police seize two guns in Denham Town

The Denham Town police seized two guns and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in the Kingston community today.

The guns were found at an abandoned building on Bentley Lane, Kingston 14, around 7 a.m.

A Glock pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition and a Taurus revolver with six rounds of ammunition were recovered in the targeted operation.

No one arrested was arrested.

