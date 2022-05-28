T&T assistant police commissioner charged with misconduct

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The head of one of the intelligence agencies in the police force, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nazrudeen Pragg, has been charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public office.

Pragg, 59, was charged following reports that he told two people employed by the force as intelligence officers that they could tint their private vehicles beyond legal specifications.

When he appeared in court on Friday, Pragg who was charged by officers assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau, was granted bail amounting to TT$200,000.

According to the police release, issued shortly before midnight on Friday, Pragg is accused of “knowingly entering false and misleading information” on a form issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport to recommend a civilian and a soldier to be exempt from the legal tint laws.

Pragg is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on June 30.

Officers led by Snr Supt Suzette Martin consulted Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Friday after they gathered evidence on two complaints accusing Pragg of misconduct. The report was made on May 20 and Pragg was arrested five days later.

Between August 16 and 17, 2021, Pragg who was then assigned as head of the Specialised Support allegedly made the false recommendations.

Under the law, the Transport Commissioner can exempt someone from complying with the tint laws based on a recommendation from a senior police officer.

