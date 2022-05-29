Alleged robber shot dead by licensed firearm holder in Portland

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Branch in Portland, are investigating the shooting death of a man by a licensed firearm holder during an alleged robbery in the community of Nonsuch, this morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the unidentified man reportedly entered the home of a retiree, held him up at gunpoint and proceeded to rob him of cash, jewellery, and a cell phone, police reports say.

During the robbery, the homeowner, who is a licensed firearm holder, managed to pull his gun and fired a single shot in the direction of the robber, the police said.

The man was hit in the chest area.

An alarm was raised and the intruder was reportedly found lying on his back with a weapon beside him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by a doctor.

- Gareth Davis

