Engineer, 26, charged with murder of three friends in Bedward Gardens

A 26-year-old engineer from August Town Road, St Andrew, has been charged with the murder of three friends in Bedward Gardens, last month.

Kevon 'Trigga' Wright was arrested and charged by detectives assigned to the Major Investigations Division for the April 30 early morning attack.

Wright has also been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He was charged on Saturday after a question and answer session with his attorney.

A court date was not included in a statement issued by the Jamaica Constabulary Force this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Kevan 'Kidz Friday' Jackson, 21; Rasheed 'Buppy' Edwards, 24, and 18-year-old Keno Wray, otherwise called 'Brains', all from Bedward Gardens in August Town.

About 4:40 a.m., on April 30, a group of men were playing a game in a section of the community when Wright allegedly approached them and opened gunfire, the police say.

Four persons were shot and later transported to hospital where Wray, Edwards and Jackson were pronounced dead. The fourth person was admitted.

The three men, who residents said were “joined at the hip”, were long-time friends who were out playing board games at their normal hangout spot, just a few feet from their respective homes, after returning from a party the night before.

Earlier this month, Inspector Stephen Taylor, who is in charge of the August Town Police Station, told The Sunday Gleaner that the killings were suspected to be executed by gang members, noting that it may be as a result of a long-standing conflict between the Colour Red, otherwise known as 'Gaza', gang and the Bedward gang in the area.

