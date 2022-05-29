Man arrested after police seize gun at Westmoreland bar

A man was arrested in connection with the seizure of a gun during a police patrol in Cornwall Mountain in Westmoreland on Saturday night.

The Savanna-la-Mar Police say about 9:15 p.m., some officers were working in the area, when they observed a group on men standing at a bar.

As the police approached, one of the men reportedly ran.

The police made enquiries and one man was allegedly seen removing an object from his waistband.

He was accosted, the object retrieved and found to be a Beretta 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, the police say.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.