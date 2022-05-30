Ancillary workers at Anchovy High stage protest

Operations at the St James-based Anchovy High School were disrupted this morning after ancillary workers staged a protest calling for the removal of the school's bursar.

The upset workers padlocked the school's gate.

This left scores of students who are scheduled to sit exams stranded.

Among the workers' grouses are claims of disrespect by the bursar and tardy payment of salaries.

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were present to maintain order.

Nicoleen Robinson-Brown, a member of the school board who represents ancillary staff, said that the issues have been ongoing since last November.

"Our salary is being late over and over and we are tired of it now. The principal and the chairman have been talking to her (bursar), and nothing is happening," Robinson-Brown explained.

Meanwhile, several students sided with the workers, declaring that educators should be paid in a timely manner.

They also lamented the impact that the protest would have on their examinations, which should have started at 9:00 a.m.

A team from the Jamaica Fire Brigade eventually arrived and removed the padlock from the gate, allowing the students to enter the compound.

Nigel Golaub, board chairman at Anchovy High, said that a meeting was scheduled for June 4 to address the concerns of the ancillary staff.

- Christopher Thomas

