Baldie and Hines murders not connected, say police

Senior Superintendent in charge of the St Catherine South Police Division, Christopher Phillips, is dispelling allegations on the ground that the killing of Wayne Baldie could have some connection to the murder of councillor-caretaker for the Southboro Division, Lennox Hines.

"The police do not have this kind of information; however, we are actively investigating the incident and following all the possible leads," Phillips told The Gleaner earlier today.

Baldie, 53, otherwise called 'Shower Wayne' of a Bayside address, was gunned down by unknown assailants along Port Henderson Road in Portmore at 8:20 pm Sunday while playing dominoes.

According to reports, two shooters approached the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) activist and party promoter on foot and opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the upper body.

Hines was killed shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday along the busy Marcus Garvey Drive in Kingston.

According to reports, the JLP councillor-caretaker was driving a white Honda CR-V in the company of his fiancée and his daughter when men travelling on a motorcycle opened fire while he waited at the stop light under the bridge at the entrance to the Portmore toll road.

The woman was shot and treated at the hospital, but the child was unharmed.

Investigations are underway into both murders.

- Ruddy Mathison

