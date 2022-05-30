BGLC allocates $18m to assist tertiary students

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is investing $18 million to assist 300 tertiary students to meet their tuition expenses for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Applications are now open for first- to fourth-year students attending any accredited local tertiary institution to pursue full-time undergraduate studies in any area. Students should not be older than 26 years as at September 2022 and should submit their applications online at www.bglc.gov.jm by July 15.

“Many students face challenges in meeting the costs for their tertiary education. Recognising this, for the past eight years, the commission has made it a priority to assist students via this education grant, an initiative that enables us to ensure that some of the proceeds of the gaming industry are used for good causes,” explained Jeanette Lewis, manager of corporate affairs and communication at the BGLC.

The application process requires students to confirm their eligibility; upload supporting documents, including certified copies of a national photo ID and the latest available transcript reflecting grades for at least one semester of the 2021-2022 academic year and a GPA of at least 2.75; provide personal contact details, information on their course of study and contact details for two references.

Students entering the first year of studies should submit their acceptance letter and the most recent Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination and/or Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate results on which their acceptance to the tertiary institution was based.

Candidates should also submit a 500-word response to a writing prompt provided by the commission.

“Each year, we ask applicants to complete a writing assignment which demonstrates their awareness of an issue related to the gambling industry,” said Lewis. “This year, the theme is ‘Underage Gambling’. The task for applicants is to write an essay outlining strategies that parents should employ to protect children under 18 years from the potential harms of underage gambling.”

Since 2014 when the education grant was launched, the BGLC has invested $86 million to assist more than 1,500 students.