Broken pipeline in Half-Way Tree, water supply to some communities being impacted

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that a broken pipeline in the vicinity of York Pharmacy on Half-Way Tree Road in St Andrew is now impacting water supply in sections of the Corporate Area.

The utility company is further indicating that the leak has been isolated to facilitate repair work.

This has affected supply to areas such as North Avenue, Ellesmere Drive, upper sections of Hagley Park Road, Half-Way Tree Road and all roads leading off, Retirement Road, Studio One Boulevard and Slipe Road.

The NWC says it expects to complete the repairs by this evening.

