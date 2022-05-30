Defective Bybrook Bridge in Portland being repaired

The National Works Agency (NWA) says deck repair works started today on the Bybrook Bridge in Portland, which was closed earlier this year due to advanced corrosion.

The corrosion compromised the bridge's structural integrity, making it unsafe for use by motorists and pedestrians.

There is no alternate route.

The repair work, which is to last for six weeks, will cost just under $4 million.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says the damaged sections of the bridge will be disassembled and replaced.

The deck will then be paved with asphaltic concrete.

Shaw says the work is necessary to re-establish access to the community and all efforts are being made to limit the inconvenience as much as possible.

As a result of the works, the bridge remains inaccessible and all commuters are being advised to exercise extreme caution.

