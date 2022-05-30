Elderly woman found wandering on Molynes Road

The police are appealing to the public for help to reunite an elderly woman with her family.

The woman, who is unable to give her name, address or any other information, was found wandering along Molynes Road, St. Andrew on this afternoon. She was taken to the Half-Way-Tree Police Station.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to identify her or her family is asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8185 or the police 119 number.

