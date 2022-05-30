Face-to-face classes suspended at Chandler's Pen Primary due to hand, foot and mouth disease

Face-to-face classes have been suspended at the Chandler's Pen Infant and Primary School in Clarendon after four suspected cases of hand, foot and mouth disease were reported among students from the infant department, noted the education ministry in a press release today.

According to the Ministry of Education and Youth, “students from grades one to six in the primary division would have been in direct contact with the students from the infant department during a Children's Treat held on Friday, May 27. They will therefore not return to the school for the rest of this week, while deep cleaning to properly sanitise the building takes place starting Tuesday, May 31.”

All classes will be facilitated online in order to limit the occurrence of students missing teaching days.

Arrangements are also being made for the National Grade Three Diagnostic Examination to be administered as planned. The exams are set to begin June 1.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.