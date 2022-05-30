Labourer dies in Old Harbour house fire

A man was killed in a house fire in Marlin Crescent West, Old Harbour, St Catherine on Sunday.

He is 47-year-old labourer Larry Whyte.

It is reported that about 5:15 p.m., fire was seen coming from the premises and the police and fire department were contacted.

When the cooling down operation subsided, Whyte's charred remains were seen among the debris.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

