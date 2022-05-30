NHT refutes claims of ‘structural issues’ with upscale Ruthven Towers

Fire doors for the National Housing Trust's (NHT) upscale Ruthven Towers complex in St Andrew are to be installed by July, the entity has said, a move that could get the Jamaica Fire Brigade closer to giving the okay for the building to be occupied.

But the state agency is denying claims by unnamed NHT officials in a Sunday Gleaner report that there are structural problems at the eight-floor 86-unit development that has been under public scrutiny because of its costs, which range from $27.7 million to $37.7 million.

“Since construction, no structural issues have been identified at any stage of the project,” the organisation said in a statement today, adding that the claim was “inaccurate and very irresponsible”.

Hue Lyew Chin Engineering, the consulting engineers on the Ruthven project, shared the NHT's position.

However, while it has declined to go into details, the Jamaica Fire Brigade has indicated that there are issues with the property, blocking it from giving the clearance for persons approved for mortgages to start living in the units.

Two officials from the NHT have pointed to issues with not just the fire doors, but with a staircase, and access to the basement where residents are to park.

The officials, who work closely with the project, requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

Today, one of the officials said the NHT's management requested the Fire Brigade's inspection report, which reportedly contains issues of concern about parts of the Ruthven building and the implications for fire safety.

The NHT's statement did not make any reference to the inspection report.

Telephone calls to the brigade's spokespersons have gone unanswered.

An Access to Information request for the inspection document has been submitted to the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Regarding the doors, the NHT said the logistics to have them manufactured and delivered to Jamaica from China “have been extensive”. They were ordered from July last year.

The agency had declined to comment on the issues with the doors when The Gleaner made queries more than a week ago.

“The NHT continues to work on other minor finishes that will allow for more comfortable occupancy by the new homeowners,” the NHT added.

Meanwhile, the NHT has reiterated that it is considering several of its alternative financing options to support the pre-selected owner, amid reports of a difficulty by the middle to high income earners affording the properties.

It's believed that about 42 of the applicants are in a position to be handed keys.

Some unions representing public sector workers – including the Jamaica Teachers' Association and the Nurses' Association of Jamaica – have returned units allocated to them because their members cannot afford the mortgage payments.

The Jamaica Civil Service Association also returned its allocation as its members, who complained about the costs, were selected through regular intake.

“Nurses wouldn't be able to afford it at this time,” said the association's president, Patsy Edwards-Henry.

RANGE OF OPTIONS

The NHT had indicated that it was willing to finance up to $15 million per unit at an interest rate of four per cent for the Ruthven Towers development. The remainder will be financed at an interest rate of seven per cent.

The NHT board has reportedly considered a range of options to get persons into the apartments.

Among the initiatives proposed were: increasing the debt-service ratio to 50 per cent from 33.3 per cent; approving three applicants for one solution; increasing the deferred mortgage facility for up to 40 per cent of all solutions, which would mean that just under half of the Ruthven units could have mortgagors who can only afford 60 per cent of the costs, with the other 40 per cent pushed back to major payments during the life of the mortgage.

The NHT also reportedly considered resuscitating the graduated payments mortgage where the payments would be hiked over time.

An option of 'lease to own', where tenants could get to buy the properties after 60 years, was assessed.

There are also issues about the maintenance fees, given that Phase Two of the project has been halted to allow for a review of its future, which means some of the promised amenities such as a multipurpose court, tennis court, a meeting room and jogging trail have no delivery date.

