Police list attorney as person of interest

Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) are urging Keith Jarrett to contact them immediately.

Jarrett is an attorney-at-law who formerly practised at Duke Street in downtown Kingston.

A press release from the Corporate Communications Unit of the Constabulary said investigators believe he may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an alleged case of fraud.

However, the police noted, “calls to his telephone number and visits to his office have not yielded any favourable results.”

Jarrett is being asked to contact detectives at 876-922-2374 or visit the C-TOC offices at 45 East Queen Street, Kingston, immediately.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In addition, anyone who can assist detectives to contact Jarrett is asked to contact detectives immediately using the numbers above. Persons may also contact the police 119 number.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.