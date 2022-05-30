Three men arrested in St Thomas following gun seizure

The police in St Thomas are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun and the arrest of three men along the Old Pera main road in Port Morant.

They report that around midday on Sunday a team was in the area when a Toyota motor car with three men aboard was signalled to stop.

The driver complied.

He and the other passengers were searched.

The car was also searched and the police say the cops discovered a nine-millimetre Kel-Tech pistol with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition.

The men were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

