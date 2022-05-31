Attorney being sought by police struck off roll

It has come to light that Keith Jarrett, who was yesterday listed as a person of interest by the police, has been struck off the list of lawyers authorised to practice in Jamaica by the General Legal Council (GLC).

Jarrett, according to documents seen by The Gleaner, has been disbarred since July 28, 2021.

The matter against Jarrett was brought by the GLC following a report of professional misconduct, which dates back to 2017.

Novar McDonald is on record as the complainant on an application under the Legal Profession Act and supporting affidavit dated November 23, 2017.

Jarrett reportedly did not appear before the GCL's disciplinary committee on July 28, 2018, and September 29, 2018.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The GLC said Jarrett failed to file accountant's reports and failed to file declarations for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016.

In its appeal yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) said Jarrett is being sought as investigators believe he may be able to assist with an ongoing investigation into an alleged case of fraud.

Jarrett has been asked to turn himself in immediately.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.