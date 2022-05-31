Clansman Gang Trial | Another defendant freed following no-case submission

Another defendant in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial was this morning acquitted after the judge upheld a no-case submission and refused an application from the prosecution to charge him with a new count.

The Crown was seeking to add the count of knowingly providing a benefit to a criminal organisation.

Dwayne Salmon was charged with two counts of being a member of a criminal organisation and illegal possession of firearm, but the latter was abandoned by the Crown.

Salmon was alleged to have supplied the gang with guns.

More to come.

