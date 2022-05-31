Electricity theft behind repeated outages in Hatfield, Westmoreland – JPS

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is reporting that high levels of electricity theft in Hatfield, Westmoreland have repeatedly knocked out the power supply in the community.

JPS says the latest incidents of theft have caused the power to go out since last week.

The company says it has been forced to replace six transformers in a mere four weeks.

“This is unacceptable,” a spokesperson bemoaned in a statement today.

“Under normal circumstances, transformers can last 20 years or more,” the spokesperson noted.

JPS says it has taken steps to restore power but is appealing to residents to desist from stealing as their illegal activities will result in further power outages.

According to JPS, the community of Hatfield has roughly 160 households, of which only 40 have accounts.

