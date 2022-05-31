Fire destroys JUTC bus in Bull Bay, St Andrew

Fire destroyed a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) in Bull Bay, St Andrew, this afternoon.

JUTC's Corporate Communications Manager, Cecil Thoms, said while passengers were on the bus, no one was injured by the fire that broke out on the unit around 5 p.m.

The source of the blaze is yet to be determined.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade confirmed the incident but said it had no further details.

Meanwhile, the JUTC is to launch a public awareness campaign against bus vandalism tomorrow.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Thoms said in the past, drivers and passengers have been impacted by glass splinters entering their eyes as a result of attacks on the buses.

In 2019, the JUTC recorded about 90 cases of vandalism

He also said the damage to the buses whether by fires or attacks negatively impact the quality of service provided to the public. He said the JUTC has an aging fleet of about 250 buses.

"We encourage persons to protect the JUTC buses and not damage them because what it will means is a lot of inconvenience for persons who wish to take a ride or in fact even longer waiting hours when somebody needs to get to a specific location," Thoms said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.