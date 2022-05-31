Former JLP candidate Ryan Simpson welcomed, but no SE St Ann vacancy - PNP

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

The People's National Party (PNP) says it is willing to accept former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) member Dr Ryan Simpson but has made it clear that there is no vacancy in the South East St Ann constituency.

Simpson was selected by the JLP to contest that seat against PNP incumbent Lisa Hanna in the run-up to the 2020 general election.

He was later pulled by the party at the last minute as he would have breached then COVID-19 protocols having arrived in Jamaica from overseas.

Simpson was replaced by Delroy Granston who went on to lose to Hanna by 31 votes.

Simpson attended South Trelawny constituency meeting at the Cedric Titus High School on Saturday where he met PNP president Mark Golding and signalled his interest in joining the party.

“Comrade Hanna is our candidate in South East St Ann and we're not looking for a candidate. So it's not that we're fishing for a candidate, we have a candidate, we're not seeking a candidate,” general secretary Dr Dayton Campbell told The Gleaner today.

“Ryan's engagement with the party does not have anything to do with the candidacy in that area. I don't know if he's interested otherwise but certainly there is no vacancy in South East St Ann,” Campbell added.

On Tuesday, calls to Simpson's cell phone went straight to voicemail.

Campbell said no formal application for membership has reached the PNP executive but said Simpson is interested in joining the party.

Campbell indicated he would be welcomed.

“For people who want to make a meaningful contribution to the development of the country and want to join the party, they are welcome…..once they come with clean hands and clean hearts,” Campbell said.

