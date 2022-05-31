Illegal gun seized in Old Harbour, robbery suspect being sought

The Old Harbour Police in St Catherine on Monday seized an illegal handgun on West Street.

It is reported that about 9:30 a.m., a police team was carrying out investigations in the area following reports of an armed robbery when the suspect was spotted.

The team attempted to accost the suspect, however, he fled reportedly leaving behind a Ruger pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds affixed.

Efforts to locate the suspect continue.

